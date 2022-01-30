Reports: Jaguars want first interview, Vikings want second with Kevin O’Connell

Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell will be busy trying to make the Super Bowl on Sunday and the coming days could be busy ones for him to set up next steps in his coaching career.

NFL Media reports that a pair of teams are interested in talking to O’Connell about their head coaching vacancies this week. The Vikings have interviewed O’Connell once and they’d like to have a second conversation with him about the job. The Jaguars would like to have their first interview with O’Connell.

O’Connell’s first interview with the Vikings came before Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was hired as the General Manager. The two men were both in the 49ers organization in 2016 and Adofo-Mensah also worked with current 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who is also reportedly on the list of candidates the Vikings want to interview a second time.

The Vikings also spoke to University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on Saturday.

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has been seen as the favorite for the Jacksonville job, but there have reportedly been issues with getting him to sign on to work with General Manager Trent Baalke. The Saints also requested an interview with Leftwich this week.

