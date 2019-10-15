Report: Jaguars trading Jalen Ramsey to Rams

Sep 19, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) runs a cover route during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars are trading Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

In return, the Rams will send Jacksonville first-round picks in 2020 and 2021 and a fourth-round pick in 2021, according to the report. Ramsey reportedly requested a trade from the Jaguars after a Week 2 sideline argument with head coach Doug Marrone in a loss to the Houston Texans. He confirmed the request the next week in a Sirius XM interview.

Ramsey played in Jacksonville’s Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans, but hasn’t suited up since, citing various ailments including a back injury and the flu before taking an indefinite leave from the team for the birth of his daughter.

The deal marks the third of the day for the Los Angeles Rams, who traded cornerback Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens for linebacker Kenny Young and an undisclosed draft pick and sent a 2021 draft pick to the Cleveland Browns for second-year center Austin Corbett to help shore up a porous offensive line.

The Peters deal happened a day after the Rams placed starting cornerback Aqib Talib on injured reserve, raising questions about what they planned to do at a suddenly depleted cornerback position.

The Ramsey deal emphatically answers that question as the Rams have added one of the league’s premier defenders to their secondary.

Ramsey, 24, is in his fourth NFL season after the Jaguars selected him with the fifth pick of the 2016 draft. He’s lived up to his lofty draft status, earning Pro Bowl nods in 2017 and 2018 and All-Pro honors in 2017.

