Reports: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s contract extension breakdown

On Friday, Pro Football Talk and Over the Cap each reported breakdowns of the five-year, $275 million contract extension quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars agreed to on Thursday.

The contract is backloaded by large base salaries, paired with significant option and bonus money at the front of the deal.

Lawrence will receive a $37.5 million signing bonus and a combined $70 million in fully guaranteed option bonuses between the 2026-27 seasons. His base salary won’t reach double-digit million-dollar figures until the 2028 campaign.

The deal included a no-trade clause that would void if Lawrence held out from team activities, was suspended by the Jaguars or committed a forfeitable breach of the contract.

PFT shared the following year-by-year structure of the contract:

1. Signing bonus: $37.5 million. 2. 2024 base salary: $1.5 million, fully guaranteed. 3. 2025 option bonus: $35 million, fully guaranteed. 4. 2025 base salary: $2 million, fully guaranteed. 5. 2025 workout bonus: $500,000. 6. 2026 option bonus: $35 million, fully guaranteed. 7. 2026 base salary: $2 million, fully guaranteed. 8. 2026 workout bonus: $500,000. 9. 2027 option bonus: $35 million (see No. 10 below). 10. 2027 base salary: $6 million. Of the $41 million 2027 compensation package, $29 million is guaranteed at signing. Another $12 million is guaranteed for injury at signing. It becomes fully guaranteed in early 2026. 11. 2027 workout bonus: $500,000. 12. 2028 option bonus: $35 million, guaranteed for injury at signing; fully guaranteed in early 2027. 13. 2028 base salary: $11 million, guaranteed for injury at signing; fully guaranteed in early 2027. 14. 2028 workout bonus: $500,000. 15. 2029 base salary: $50 million. 16. 2029 workout bonus: $500,000. 17. 2030 base salary: $53.341 million. 18. 2030 workout bonus: $500,000 The deal includes $1.5 million in incentives from 2026 through 2030. Lawrence gets $500,000 if he takes at least 60 percent of the snaps and if the Jaguars win the AFC Championship. He gets $1 million if he takes at least 60 percent of the snaps and the Jaguars win the Super Bowl. It’s a total of $6 million; to get there, the Jaguars would have to win four straight Super Bowls.

Additionally, OTC offered the following layout of Lawrence’s salary cap hits by year:

2024: $15 million 2025: $17 million 2026: $24 million 2027: $34 million 2028: $47 million 2029: $78.5 million 2030: $74.8 million 2031: $21 million (void year) 2032: $0 (void year)

Lawrence’s nine-year contract (including the two void years) with Jacksonville carries a $312,371,018 cap number in total, per OTC.

