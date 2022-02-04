Reports: Jaguars hiring Doug Pederson

The Jaguars are hiring Doug Pederson as their head coach, according to multiple reports.

Recent scuttlebutt in league circles pointed that direction earlier this week, and it was all but confirmed earlier Thursday when Byron Leftwich withdrew his name from consideration. Leftwich wanted Cardinals executive Adrian Wilson as General Manager instead of current G.M. Trent Baalke.

Pederson went 42-37-1 with the Eagles, and he coached the team to victory in Super Bowl LII over the Patriots. He was fired after the 2020 season and spent 2021 out of coaching.

Pederson will see some familiar faces across the field from him this season. The Jaguars play at Philadelphia this season, and former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz now plays for the Colts, who also reside in the AFC South along with the Jaguars.

Former Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia also was a finalist for the job.

The Jaguars used the No. 1 overall choice on Trevor Lawrence last year. They have the No. 1 overall choice this spring, and they have plenty of money to spend in free agency.

