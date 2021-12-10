Reports: Jags TE coach Tyler Bowen heading to Virginia Tech to take OC job

The Jacksonville Jaguars brought in several assistants from the collegiate level and have even seen one, Fernando Lovo, return there recently. However, on Thursday, we found out that at least one more assistant will be joining him — and it’s someone from the coaching staff this time.

Virginia Tech is expected to hire Jacksonville Jaguars assistant coach Tyler Bowen as offensive coordinator at the conclusion of the Jaguars' season, sources tell @On3sports. Bowen worked with new Va Tech head coach Brent Pry at Penn State.https://t.co/Bu2WXKE9Bt — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 9, 2021

According to On3 Sports’ Matt Zenitz (and later confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg), tight end coach Tyler Bowen will be taking over as the offensive coordinator for Virginia Tech’s football program. He will join the program’s new coach, Brent Pry, who was hired on Nov. 30 before previously being Penn State’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. While with the Nittany Lions, Bowen worked with Pry for several seasons (2018-20), though Pry was with the program before Bowen.

When Bowen joins the team, it will be his third offensive coordinating related job as he held the same titles or similar ones with Fordham (2016) and Penn State (was an interim coordinator, then co-coordinator) from 2019-20. Then early in 2021 he joined the Jags where he coached notables Dan Arnold, James O’Shaughnessy, Chris Manhertz, and Luke Farrell.

It’s unknown if he will be leaving immediately, but the Jags currently doesn’t have an assistant behind him so the spot would be vacant unless another coach takes on the role.