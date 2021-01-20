Reports: Jags former HC Doug Marrone to become Alabama’s OL coach

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone was let go on Jan. 4, but as expected, it didn’t take long for him to find work. Per multiple reports, Marrone will be joining Nick Saban’s staff in Alabama to be the Crimson Tide’s offensive line coach.

Per Matt Zenitz of AL.com, Marrone is currently in Tuscaloosa going through the process of being added to Alabama’s staff. However, ESPN’s Cole Cubelic was the first reporter to get the word out about Marrone’s connection with the Crimson Tide football program.

Source: Alabama is hiring Doug Marrone as offensive line coach. Is already now in town in Tuscaloosa. Comes to Alabama after four seasons as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 20, 2021

Doug Marrone has emerged as a serious candidate as the next OL coach at Alabama. — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) January 18, 2021

Marrone, 56, was with the Jags organization since 2015. He initially joined the staff in 2015 as an assistant under Gus Bradley. He was named the interim head coach when Bradley was fired in December of 2016 and became the head coach the following season.

During his four seasons as the Jags’ head coach, Marrone accumulated a 23-43 record and a 2-1 postseason record. His only postseason appearances came in 2017 when the Jags were able to get to the AFC Championship. Marrone also spent time as the Buffalo Bills’ coach from 2013-14 and accumulated a 15-17 record, putting him at a 38-60 overall record as an NFL head coach.

Marrone will join an Alabama program that won its sixth national title in the last 12 years under Saban this month. Of course, that will come with ample opportunities to work with the best collegiate offensive lineman in the country.