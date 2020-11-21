Reports: Jae Crowder leaving Heat for Suns, Miami signing Avery Bradley

The Heat, prioritizing 2021 cap space, are signing players with only one guaranteed season.

That cost Miami Jae Crowder, who’s bolting for the Suns.

But the Heat will rebound with Avery Bradley, who leaves the Lakers for the other team in the 2020 NBA Finals.

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press:

Jae Crowder to Phoenix: three years, almost $30 million, AP is told. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 21, 2020

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Free agent Avery Bradley has agreed to a two-year, $11.6M deal with the Miami Heat, his agent Charles Briscoe tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

Reynolds:

The second year of Avery Bradley is a Heat option, source tells AP. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 21, 2020

The most Phoenix can pay Crowder over three years with the mid-level exception: $29,162,700

That’s a nice signing for the Suns. They have their backcourt set with Devin Booker and Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton is a centerpiece at center. Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson are good young options at forward. Phoenix’s biggest need was a big forward, and Crowder fills it.

Bradley doesn’t really fit a need in Miami. The Heat have a crowded backcourt with Goran Dragic, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn and Jimmy Butler. But Bradley at least provides a different element with his tenacious defense on guards. The best defender in that incumbent group, Butler is more capable of defending forwards.

By signing Bradley and Maurice Harkless to a combined amount more than the taxpayer mid-level exception, Miami is now hard-capped. If using the bi-annual exception on Harkless, the Heat could spend the remaining portion of their mid-level exception (about $4 million) and remain below the luxury-tax line.

