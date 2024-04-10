Reports: Jackson Holliday gets callup to Baltimore

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Jackson Holliday’s time in Norfolk will be a short one.

The Baltimore Orioles are bringing baseball’s top prospect to the major leagues after just 28 games with the Triple-A Tides, according to reports from multiple outlets.

Holliday, in 10 games this season in Triple-A with the Tides, batted .333 (14-for-24) with five doubles, two homers and nine RBI, walking 12 times while striking out eight times. In 18 games last season with the Tides, he batted .267 with four doubles, two homers and 9 RBI.

In 583 at-bats over 155 minor league games, Holliday has hit .321 with 15 homers and 93 RBI and has 29 stolen bases.

Holliday has been playing primarily at second base this season after playing shortstop for much of his minor league tenure.

This is a breaking news update.

