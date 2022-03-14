Reports: J.C. Jackson, Chargers agree to terms on a five-year, $82.5 million contract

The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to finalize an enormous contract with pending free agent and former New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, according to multiple reports. He will join the Chargers on a five-year, $82.5 million deal.

Jackson would leave behind a Patriots cornerback group that includes Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, Joejuan Williams and Shaun Wade.

New England could have re-signed Jackson — or used the franchise tag on him — but the Patriots elected instead to focus on retaining a number of other pending free agents. In the last 24 hours, New England already has agreed to terms on contract extensions with safety Devin McCourty, quarterback Brian Hoyer, receiver Matt Slater and lineman James Ferentz. The team also placed a second-round tender on receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Chargers are giving former Patriots’ CB JC Jackson a five-year, $82.5 million deal that invoices $40 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Sources: The #Chargers are expected to sign former #Patriots star CB JC Jackson to a big money deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

Jackson, who recorded eight interceptions in 2021 and nine interceptions in 2020, will join a Los Angeles secondary that includes Pro Bowl safety Derwin James — who seemed to know the signing was coming prior to the tampering window opening — and cornerbacks Chris Harris Jr., Asante Samuel Jr. and Michael Davis, among others.

L.A. also acquired outside linebacker and Pro Bowl pass-rusher Khalil Mack in a trade over the last week. They also armed their young quarterback Justin Herbert by retaining receiver Mike Williams. It seems the Chargers are continuing on their upward trajectory.

