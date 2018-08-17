Reports: Isaiah Wynn tore his Achilles Thursday night

Patriots first-round pick Isaiah Wynn left Thursday night’s game against the Eagles with an injury that will reportedly end his rookie season.

According to multiple reports, Wynn tore his Achilles and will miss the entire year while he recovers.

Wynn was playing right tackle on Thursday night when he was injured. Marcus Cannon is expected to start at that spot in the regular season, although he’s been out of practice the last couple of weeks.

Trent Brown is the favorite to start at left tackle with LaAdrian Waddle back as a swing tackle once Cannon is healthy. Ulrick John, Matt Tobin and Cole Croston are also on the depth chart at tackle.

The Patriots have also been without their other first-round pick (and Wynn’s college teammate) Sony Michel as Michel recovers from a knee procedure. He is expected back for the regular season.