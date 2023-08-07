Reports indicate the Lions are signing QB Teddy Bridgewater

According to numerous reports from national media outlets, the Detroit Lions are signing veteran free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

It’s the culmination of a long courtship that dates back before the 2023 NFL draft, when the Lions extended a “strong offer” to the 30-year-old journeyman. Head coach Dan Campbell recently reaffirmed the team’s interest in signing Bridgewater to back up starting QB Jared Goff. Here’s what Campbell said on July 25th about the potential of signing Bridgewater, whom he coached in New Orleans,

“Yeah, we kind of kept – we’ve kept in touch with Teddy, and we’ve kept Nate (Sudfeld) abreast about that too. We hadn’t hidden anything and so it went well. Gave us a chance to sit down with him face-to-face, particularly Ben (Johnson) and (Mark Brunell) Bru and Brad (Holmes). Gets me face-to-face with him again and then just the medical. It was good. It was a good visit. We’ll see where it goes.”

The move is not official yet, so we don’t know who will be released to make room. Detroit has Sudfeld and undrafted rookie Adrian Martinez active behind Goff, with third-round rookie Hendon Hooker still on the non-football injury list.

