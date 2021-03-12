Huskers looked at backing out of game at Oklahoma

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Nebraska athletic department acknowledged Friday that it explored the possibility of backing out of this fall's game at Oklahoma before ultimately deciding to go ahead with it.

The game is Sept. 18 in Norman, Oklahoma, and will mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Game of the Century, Nebraska's 35-31 win over the Sooners in a clash of the Nos. 1 and 2 teams in the nation.

According to unidentified sources who spoke to Stadium, the Huskers contacted teams in the Mid-American Conference and Old Dominion about playing in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Sept. 18. The Lincoln Journal Star also reported Nebraska officials explored the feasibility of not playing the Sooners.

The news created a firestorm among Cornhuskers fans, many of whom railed on social media about the Huskers being afraid to play the game against their old rival. Johnny Rodgers, the 1972 Heisman Trophy winner who starred in the '71 game, said, ''We can't really afford to have a reputation like that, trying to get out of playing top teams.''

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos said in a statement that the Huskers look forward to playing the Sooners.

''Due to the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to Husker Athletics and the local community, our administration did explore the possibility of adding an eighth home game this fall,'' Moos said. ''That option would have helped us mitigate cost-cutting measures and provide a much-needed boost to our local economy. Ultimately, the decision was made to move forward with our game at Oklahoma in 2021. We have the utmost respect for the University of Oklahoma, and this storied rivalry, and I know our fans have been excited about this series for a long time. Go Big Red!''

It would have cost Nebraska $1 million to break the contract, which was signed in 2012. The teams also are scheduled to meet in Lincoln in 2022.

Prior to Moos' statement, Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione issued a statement saying the Sooners plan to play.

''The Oklahoma-Nebraska football series represents one of the most unique traditional rivalries in college football,'' Castiglione said. ''The planning for this game was intentional as we mark the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century. We've been looking forward to celebrating these two storied programs and have collaborated on various aspects of what promises to be a special weekend.''

The Huskers and Sooners played 71 straight seasons as members of the Big Six and Big Eight. The game decided the Big Eight championship 31 times in 36 seasons. The teams moved to the Big 12 in 1996 and met twice every four years. Nebraska went to the Big Ten in 2011.

Oklahoma leads the series 45-38-3, having won the teams' last meeting 23-20 in the 2010 Big 12 championship game.

No game was bigger than the one in `71. The Huskers won in Norman and went on to a second straight national title. It was the Sooners' only loss, and they were No. 2 in the final polls.

Rodgers is one of the most identifiable figures from the game, returning a punt 72 yards for a touchdown for the signature play of his career.

Rodgers said he has been invited to participate in events surrounding the game and that he had gotten calls Friday from former teammates who were disgruntled about the possibility of ducking a big game. Rodgers called that notion ''unheard of.''

''We can't be trying to get out of being competitive, because that's our whole nature,'' Rodgers said. ''Our whole state bleeds Big Red football. We want to be known for playing the best and beating the best.''

Oklahoma has won six straight Big 12 championships and appeared in four of the last six College Football Playoff semifinals. Nebraska has had losing seasons four straight years and in five of the last six. It is 12-20 in three seasons under Scott Frost.

''If we're going to start getting our reputation back, we've got to start beating and playing the best,'' Rodgers said. That's just the only way. What are we going to play? Division II schools or something? We play Ohio State. We should definitely be wanting to play Oklahoma.''

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • CFB News of the Week: 3/12/21

    Catch up on the latest news from this week around the college football world (Ken Ruinard via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

  • Georgia HS coach Rush Probst put on leave after recording of pay-for-play allegations becomes public

    Probst made vague allegations about under-the-table payments for players at both Alabama and Georgia on a secret recording.

  • The Flowr Corporation Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Public Offering

    THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. TORONTO, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to its previously announced offering (the “Offering”), it has filed a final short form prospectus (the “Prospectus”) with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each province of Canada, other than Québec. Pursuant to the underwriting agreement among Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, as sole bookrunner and lead underwriter (the “Lead Underwriter”), ATB Capital Markets Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (collectively with the Lead Underwriter, the “Underwriters”), the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, an aggregate of 30,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.51 per Unit (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $15,300,000. Each Unit shall consist of one common share in the capital of Flowr (each a “Common Share”) and one full Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.64 per Common Share for a period of 2 years from the Closing Date (defined hereafter). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 Units at the Issue Price, exercisable at any time, for a period of 30 days after and including the Closing Date, which would result in additional proceeds of $2,295,000. The Over-Allotment Option is exercisable to acquire Units, Common Shares, and/or Warrants (or any combination thereof) at the discretion of the Lead Underwriter. The Underwriters are to be paid a cash commission equal to 7.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and to receive Unit purchase warrants of the Company (the “Underwriters’ Warrants”) equal to 6.0% of the number of Units sold under the Offering, with each Underwriters’ Warrant being exercisable to acquire one common share at the Issue Price for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date. The Offering is expected to close on or about March 16, 2021 (the “Closing Date”), and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals. The Company will use best efforts to obtain the necessary approvals to list the Common Shares and the Warrant Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. The Prospectus containing important information relating to these securities has been filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in each province of Canada, other than Québec and may be subject to amendment. A copy of the Prospectus can be obtained under the Company’s corporate profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. About The Flowr Corporation The Flowr Corporation is a Toronto-headquartered cannabis company with operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. Its Canadian operating campus, located in Kelowna, BC, includes a purpose-built, GMP-designed indoor cultivation facility; an outdoor and greenhouse cultivation site; and a state-of-the-art R&D facility. From this campus, Flowr produces recreational and medicinal products. Internationally, Flowr intends to service the global medical cannabis market through its subsidiary Holigen Holdings Limited, which indirectly has a license for medical cannabis cultivation in Portugal and operates GMP licensed facilities in both Portugal and Australia. In 2020, Flowr’s BC Pink Kush was recognized as the top indica strain in Canada by kind magazine. Flowr aims to support improving outcomes through responsible cannabis use and, as an established expert in cannabis cultivation, strives to be the brand of choice for consumers and patients seeking the highest-quality craftsmanship and product consistency across a portfolio of differentiated cannabis products. For more information, please visit flowrcorp.com or follow Flowr on Twitter: @FlowrCanada and LinkedIn: The Flowr Corporation. On behalf of The Flowr Corporation:Lance EmanuelPresident and Interim Chief Executive Officer CONTACT INFORMATION: INVESTORS & MEDIA:Irina Hossu, Chief Financial OfficerIrina.hossu@flowr.ca Forward-Looking Information and Statements This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “is expected”, “expects”, “scheduled”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “proposes” or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such information and statements are based on the current expectations of Flowr’s management and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Flowr’s management believes that the assumptions underlying such information and statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Flowr, including risks relating to: general economic and stock market conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments in Canada and elsewhere; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; the ability of Flowr to implement its business strategies; Flowr’s inability to produce or sell premium quality cannabis, risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Flowr’s filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators; the Company’s inability to raise capital or have the liquidity to operate or advance its strategic initiatives and many other factors beyond the control of Flowr. Although Flowr has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking information or statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking information and statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Flowr undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. When considering such forward-looking information and statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Flowr’s Annual Information Form dated April 29, 2020 (the “AIF”) and filed with the applicable securities regulatory authorities in Canada. The risk factors and other factors noted in the AIF could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information or statements. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

  • Cambridge carries Nevada over Boise St. 89-82 in MWC tourney

    LAS VEGAS (AP) Desmond Cambridge Jr. had a season-high 31 points as fifth-seeded Nevada topped fourth-seeded Boise

  • Report: Rockets guard Eric Gordon out 4-6 weeks with groin injury

    Rockets guard Eric Gordon looked like a prime candidate to get traded this season.

  • Could future NBA lottery pick Jalen Suggs also have been an NFL prospect?

    Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs had a pile of marquee offers to play football before he decided to focus solely on basketball. If he'd stuck with it, some coaches thought he'd be on the fast-track to the NFL.

  • Bubble watch: Boise St loses again; Syracuse, MSU also fall

    Now the wait begins for Boise State. All three of those teams lost in their conference tournaments Thursday, and while each has reasons to think it will be selected for the NCAA Tournament, that's now out of their hands. Michigan State seems to be in the best shape of those teams after notching big victories over Illinois, Ohio State and Michigan toward the end of the regular season, but Tom Izzo's team was bounced from the Big Ten Tournament in a 68-57 loss to Maryland.

  • Fact check: CDC study links mask mandates to slowing COVID-19 infections and deaths

    An OAN post falsely claims that a CDC study found "masks have negligible impact on coronavirus numbers." The study found a link between mask mandates and slowing infections.

  • No. 11 Kansas withdraws from Big 12 tourney due to COVID-19

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas withdrew from the Big 12 Tournament on Friday after a positive COVID-19 test within the men’s basketball program, becoming the third major team to have its conference postseason come to an end beceause of the coronavirus. The development sent No. 13 Texas into the championship game against No. 2

  • Nebraska Gov. Ricketts warns: 'If you legalize marijuana, you're going to kill your kids'

    "No deaths from overdose of marijuana have been reported," according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

  • UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results & video: Edwards vs. Muhammad set; Spann misses weight on first attempt

    It was a rocky road to get here, but with the UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results in the books, the event is set for Saturday at The Apex in Las Vegas. The UFC Vegas 21 fight card is topped by Leon Edwards squaring off with Belal Muhammad in a bout that could determine the next challenger to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. UFC Vegas 21's main event was made official within the first 10 minutes of the Friday's two-hour official weigh-in window. Muhammad took to the scale first, weighing 170 pounds, while Edwards immediately followed at 170.5 pounds. Edwards had initially been slated to face rising star Khamzat Chimaev on Saturday, but that bout was scrapped for the third and final time. Chimaev continues to suffer lingering health effects from his bout with COVID-19. With Edwards currently sitting at no. 3 in the UFC welterweight rankings, he is poised to earn a title shot with an impressive win over Muhammad. By contrast, with Muhammad ranked no. 13, he has a massive opportunity to make a statement and propel himself toward the top of the division if he upsets Edwards. UFC Vegas 21 co-main eventer Ryan Spann misses weight UFC Vegas 21 co-main event fighter Ryan Spann was the final fighter to the scale, right at the end of the two-hour window. He weighed 206.5 pounds for his bout opposite Misha Cirkunov. At 0.5 pounds over the limit, Spann was given one hour to lose the final half-pound. If he does not, the bout will be negotiated and he would likely forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Cirkunov to keep the bout intact. Considering his size, it is more likely that Spann will be able to lose the final half-pound and make weight within the one-hour grace period. [UPDATE: Friday, March 12]Spann made weight on his second attempt, tipping the scale at 206 pounds. His fight with Cirkunov will take place as originally planned without penalty. Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder rematch gets UFC Vegas 21 green light A women's strawweight bout between Angela Hill and Ashley Yoder highlights the UFC Vegas 21 prelims on ESPN+. The bout was rescheduled from February's UFC Vegas 20 fight card, after someone from Yoder's corner tested positive for COVID-19. The bout easily got the green light on Friday with Hill weighing 115.5 pounds and Yoder at 116 pounds. UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results: Leon Edwards (170.5) vs Belal Muhammad (170) UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 21 Main Card (8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN+) Welterweight Bout: Leon Edwards (170.5) vs Belal Muhammad (170)Light Heavyweight Bout: Misha Cirkunov (205) vs Ryan Spann (206.5)Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige (145.5) vs Gavin Tucker (146)Bantamweight Bout: Jonathan Martinez (136) vs Davey Grant (135.5)Flyweight Bout: Manel Kape (125.5) vs Matheus Nicolau (125.5)Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders (186) vs Darren Stewart (185.5) UFC Vegas 21 Prelims (5pm ET / 2 pm PT on ESPN+) Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill (115.5) vs Ashley Yoder (116)Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs Marcelo Rojo (145.5)Bantamweight Bout: Rani Yahya (136) vs Ray Rodriguez (135.5)Lightweight Bout: Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs Rafa Garcia (156)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Cortney Casey (126) vs JJ Aldrich (125.5)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Gloria de Paula (115.5) vs Jinh Yu Frey (115.5)Welterweight Bout: Matthew Semelsberger (169.5) vs Jason Witt (171) TRENDING > Rankings Review: Sean Brady shoves Khamzat Chimaev out of the Top 15 UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results: Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad make weight (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • ATP chief optimistic about life after 'Big Three'

    Losing the best three players of all time would be a massive blow to any sport but ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi says tennis is strong enough to thrive after Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic hang up their rackets. Federer returned to the court this week after 14 months on the sidelines, and Nadal and Djokovic are going nowhere soon, but they are all well past the age of 30 and the ATP will eventually have to put on tournaments without them. "I am not worried at all for our sport, if we do the right thing," Gaudenzi told Reuters this week.

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Trent Williams leads the top 10 available offensive linemen

    There are a few quality O-line options available, led by a potential Hall of Fame tackle.

  • Changed The Game: Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario set records for the Williams sisters to break

    Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario ruled women's tennis with Steffi Graf in the 1990s before the Williams sisters broke their records.

  • Report: Mark Ingram agrees to a one-year, $3 million deal with Houston Texans

    Mark Ingram and David Johnson will hold down the backfield in Houston.

  • Reports: Tom Brady signs extension through 2022 season with Tampa Bay

    Brady's extension likely lowers his 2021 salary cap number after he signed a 2-year, $50 million deal ahead of 2020.

  • Ian Poulter hilariously celebrates rough day at The Players Championship with perfect lunch group

    "What a bunch of muppets."

  • UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards stoked for return to Octagon

    Edwards hasn’t fought since July 20, 2019, but faces Belal Muhammad on Saturday at Apex.

  • Chiefs release starting linemen Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz after Super Bowl implosion

    The Chiefs released both their starting tackles Thursday.

  • NASCAR at Phoenix betting preview: Defending champ Chase Elliott enters as the favorite

    The defending Cup Series champion is one of six drivers with odds below +1000. Should you bet him on Sunday?