Reports: Houston QB D'Eriq King may sit out rest of season to preserve final year of eligibility

Houston QB D'Eriq King is reportedly leaving the program. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Is Houston quarterback D’Eriq King following the Kelly Bryant model?

According to the Houston Chronicle and Fox 26, King, a senior quarterback at Houston, is mulling sitting out the rest of the season. Since he has played only four games in 2019, that would allow King to take a redshirt and preserve another year of eligibility, presumably to play at another school in 2020.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

King’s father told Fox 26 that D’Eriq will indeed leave UH, but D’Eriq said that the decision is not finalized. He could take a redshirt and remain with the Cougars.

"You have to do what's in your best interest,” Eric King told Fox 26. “As a family, me, D'Eriq and his mom, we decided that's the best thing for him to do right now.”

Eric King, father of QB D'Eriq King, confirms his son is leaving @UHCougarFB & transfer: "It's the best decision for him at this point. Very, very tough (decision). He's got a lot of teammates riding on him. Sometimes you got to be a little self-centered & do what's best for u" — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) September 23, 2019

While his father says he's leaving @UHCougarFB, QB D'Eriq King says his decision is not final: "I've got to go talk to Coach Holgorsen. It's not just me redshirting. It's a bunch of other guys as well." (Asked when he'll make a final decision) "Today, after 5. It's not final." pic.twitter.com/Z6rrcpJE67 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) September 23, 2019

Story continues

A similar path was followed last season by Bryant at Clemson, but only after he fell behind Trevor Lawrence on the depth chart. That then allowed Bryant to transfer to Missouri, where he is currently the starter as a fifth-year senior.

But King is not a backup. He is a third-year starter at quarterback for the Cougars who set an FBS record on Thursday by throwing for a touchdown and rushing for a touchdown for the 15th-straight game. Now he has apparently played his last game at UH.

The Cougars are in their first year with Dana Holgorsen as head coach. The team dropped to 1-3 with a last-second loss at Tulane on Thursday.

One of the top dual-threat QBs in college football

King has been one of college football’s most exciting players in recent years. He started UH career as a receiver before emerging as the team’s best option at quarterback late in the 2017 season.

In 2018, King threw for 2,982 yards and 36 touchdowns while rushing for 674 yards and 14 more scores. King rebounded from a knee injury late in 2018 and was ready to go in Week 1 this year. After Thursday night’s game, King has 663 passing yards, 312 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns.

Last year, the NCAA changed its redshirt rules to allow a player to participate in as many as four games and still take a redshirt. The rule was instituted to allow freshmen to see some game action while still preserving a year of eligibility, but several upperclassmen have applied the rule in another way.

If King does indeed decide to take a redshirt, he should have no suitors ahead of the 2020 season.

D'Eriq King broke an FBS record with this touchdown run against Tulane. (via ESPN)

More from Yahoo Sports: