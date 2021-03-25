Reports: Clippers trade Lou Williams to Hawks for Rajon Rondo

The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to trade Lou Williams to the Atlanta Hawks for Rajon Rondo, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that the Clippers are also sending Atlanta two second-round picks and cash in the deal.

Rondo signed with the Hawks as a free agent last offseason after helping the Los Angeles Lakers to a championship in last season's NBA bubble. The veteran point guard is in his 15th season and will likely play a similar role with the Clippers as he did with the Lakers, as a veteran playmaker off the bench.

Williams has played the last three-plus seasons with the Clippers as their primary scoring option off the bench.

Lou Williams is leaving Los Angeles for Atlanta. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Clippers add a playoff veteran to rotation

Rondo, 35, averaged 3.9 points, 3.5 assists and two rebounds in a career-low 14.9 minutes per game in Atlanta. He averaged 7.1 points, five assists and three rebounds with the Lakers last season. A two-time champion and a veteran with years of playoff experience, Rondo saw an increased role in the postseason last year.

The Clippers are hoping to improve on last season's disappointing second-round playoff exit to the Denver Nuggets.

Williams, 34, averaged 12.1 points, 3.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds with the Clippers this season. His scoring rate dropped considerably from averages of 18.2, 20 and 22.6 points per game in his three previous seasons in Los Angeles.

