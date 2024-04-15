Reports: Harris latest Illini to hit transfer portal

Apr. 15—CHAMPAIGN — Sencire Harris' decision to redshirt the 2023-24 college basketball season was couched in a way that he'd spend his year away from competition working on his game and getting stronger. The sophomore guard was also likely facing a significantly lesser role for Illinois given last offseason's roster construction.

Brad Underwood hit the transfer portal hard. Got old. Pieced together a backcourt that would have limited how much Harris would get on the court.

"I didn't want to be just a defensive guy," Harris told The News-Gazette last month. "I wanted to be more. I wanted to be out there with my team longer than coming in and giving it five minutes."

Underwood is taking a similar roster building approach this offseason. The Illinois coach has already added one guard in Arizona transfer Kylan Boswell and is pursuing others.

So, fresh off a redshirt, Harris intends to transfer. Several reports Monday morning indicated the former four-star recruit had entered the portal.

Harris made seven starts in 33 games as a freshman in 2022-23. The 6-foot-4, 170-pound guard average 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds and was known for his energy and effort defensively. He shot 43 percent overall, 32 percent from three-point range and 20 percent at the free throw line.

Illinois now has three open scholarships again with Harris in the portal. The Illini have added Boswell, Louisville transfer Tre White and Mercer transfer Jake Davis this month. They've also lost a pair of players, with Dain Dainja transferring to Memphis and 2024 recruit Jase Butler re-opening his recruitment.