Reports: Gregg Popovich, Kawhi Leonard 'trying to schedule' meeting to discuss $219M supermax deal

The Spurs and Kawhi Leonard appear to be ready to put their differences aside with multiple reports pointing to the two working to reach an agreement. (Getty)

The ongoing saga between the San Antonio Spurs and superstar Kawhi Leonard appears to be reaching a tipping point.

And, according to a pair of reports, signs are pointing to an amicable resolution between the two sides.

The San Antonio Express-News’ Jabari Young reported on Monday that Leonard and head coach Gregg Popovich are working toward a meeting to discuss Leonard’s concerns and, more importantly, the $219 million supermax extension that’s on the table.

With the NBA Draft approaching, the Spurs are attempting to settle in-house business first, starting with Leonard. League sources tell the Express-News head coach Gregg Popovich and Leonard are trying to schedule a meeting, possibly this week, to discuss any issues or concerns Leonard may have, and hopefully come to a decision on offering Leonard the five-year, $219 million supermax extension he is eligible to receive.

The Express-News also reports that Leonard is “96, 97 percent” recovered from the quad injury that kept him out of all but nine games last season.

Basketball Insider’s Steve Kyler, meanwhile, reports that Leonard expects to “hammer out an extension” with the Spurs and that he is “not looking for the door” despite ongoing reports of discord with the team and how his rehab from his quad injury has been handled.

I had dinner with someone close to Kawhi last week – word is he is completely fine with the situation, expects to sit with the Spurs and hammer out an extension. There are clearly things to talk about, but his side isn't looking for the door. https://t.co/Tib3IjeqCk — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) June 11, 2018





Tensions between the two sides have centered on reportedly different approaches on how to handle the injury with Leonard working independently from the team in New York to rehab his quad during the season after the team cleared him to play.

Leonard was reported to be ready to return to the court multiple times during the season before he eventually missed the playoffs.

Popovich was often gruff when asked about Leonard’s status, referring questions about his status to Kawhi “and his group.” He also appeared to take a not-so subtle dig at Leonard during the playoffs when he praised LaMarcus Aldridge for “playing through adversity and being there for his teammates night after night after night.”



But when one side is offering the talents of a bonafide superstar and the other is bringing $219 million to the table, a lot of differences can be set aside. As of now, signs point to that being the case.

