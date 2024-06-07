Reports: Goalkeeper Nübel not in final German Euro 2024 squad

Germany's goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel takes part in a training session ahead of the European Championship (EURO 2024). Federico Gambarini/dpa

Goalkeeper Alexander Nübel will be the player dropped when Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann announces his final Euro 2024 squad, according to multiple news reports on Friday.

The reports said that Nagelsmann has changed his mind and will not enter the June 14-July 14 home tournament with four goalkeepers in his 26-player squad which must be named by midnight Friday (2200 GMT).

The other three goalkeepers are Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer, Marc Andre ter Stegen of Barcelona, and Hoffenheim's Oliver Baumann.

The provisional squad is made up of 27 players, and up to now Eintracht Frankfurt defender Robin Knoche or Hoffenheim forward Maximilian Beier had been considered the likeliest player to miss out.

There was no immediate confirmation of the reports, which also said that the team was informed on Friday morning.

Nagelsmann said on Thursday he has made his decision but won't annouce it until after the final tune-up match against Greece later on Friday.

Nübel, who helped VfB Stuttgart to a Bundesliga runner-up finish, was not in the squad list issued by the ruling body UEFA for the Greece match.