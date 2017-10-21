Reports: Giants dismiss Dave Righetti as pitching coach, reassign others

After nearly two decades as the Giants' pitching coach, Dave Righetti will reportedly be reassigned within the organization.

In a shocking move, the Giants appear to be moving on from longtime pitching coach Dave Righetti and other coaches.

According to FanRag Sports, the Giants will reassign Righetti within the organization, likely to a front office position. Righetti has been with the team since 2000 and has served as Bruce Bochy's right-hand man since he took over as manager in 2007.

Bench coach Ron Wotus and hitting coach Hensley Meulens will also be reassigned, according to FanRag Sports.

Bullpen coach Mark Gardner will also be reassigned within the organization, according to USA Today.

The coaching staff shake-up comes on the heels of the Giants finishing in last place in the NL West with a 63-99 record.

More to come...