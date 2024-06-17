Reports: German defender Hummels linked with Roma and Mallorca

Dortmund's Mats Hummels celebrates after the UEFA Champions League semi-final, second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at Parc des Princes stadium. Robert Michael/dpa

Out-of-contract former Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels has been linked with a move to Italy's Roma and LaLiga side Mallorca in news reports.

Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport said that talks between Hummels and the club have intensified recently. According to the report, the defender would sign a two-year deal with the option to extend his contract for another season.

The report added that the details have already been discussed between both parties, as Roma are urgently looking to strengthen their defence.

Hummels, 35, had previously also briefly been linked with AC Milan.

In Spain, the Mallorca paper, citing an agent, said the local LaLiga side was close to signing the 2014 World Cup winner who is not part of Germany's Euro 2024 squad.

Sky TV said that there had been no talks but that the club was highly interested and Hummels was also not averse to coming to the island, which is popular among German holiday-makers.

Dortmund said on Friday that they were not renewing the contract of Hummels, who played there 2008-2016 and returned in 2019 from boyhood club Bayern Munich.

The player reportedly received offers from Saudi Arabia as well, but Hummels has already ruled out a move to the country.