Reports: Freddie Kitchens hired to coach Giants tight ends

If nothing else, the New York Giants coaching roster has a lot of recognizable names.

On Monday, there were several reports that rookie head coach Joe Judge has brought Freddie Kitchens into the fold as tight ends coach.

Kitchens was fired last month after one season as Cleveland Browns head coach.

The 45-year-old was last a tight ends coach with the Arizona Cardinals from 2007-2012. Over the last several years Kitchens has been Cardinals’ quarterbacks coach and running backs coach, and was hired as the Browns’ running backs coach and associate head coach before the 2018 season. Midway through that season, after Hue Jackson was fired, Kitchens was named offensive coordinator.

Judge, whom New York hired in a surprise move earlier this month, and Kitchens worked together at Mississippi State in 2005.

Judge has also hired longtime former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett as offensive coordinator and former Arkansas head coach Bret Bielma as outside linebackers/senior assistant coach; SNY reported that Giants’ brass wanted Judge to have experience on his staff.

