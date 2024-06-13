Reports: France's Euro camp hit by illnesses

France players take part in a training session for the team, as part of their preparations for the UEFA EURO 2024. Friso Gentsch/dpa

France's squad has been hit by a wave of illness four days before they start their Euro 2024 campaign against Austria, media reports said on Thursday.

Coach Didier Deschamps, attacking player Kingsley Coman and several other members of the squad are affected by an inflammation of the nose and throat.

Broadcaster RMC reported that some players woke up on Thursday with a cold. Some also had cramps or headaches.

Coman, who was absent from public training on Thursday, appears to have been the worst affected.

Ousmane Dembélé told a press conference: "From my point of view, things are going much better, I had the 'flu on Tuesday. I had a bit of a fever and maybe got it rolling.

But it's better now, the whole team is better - apart from Coman, who is a bit more ill."

France's Antoine Griezmann in action during a training session for the team, as part of their preparations for the UEFA EURO 2024. Friso Gentsch/dpa