  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Reports: Former Washington tight end Jordan Reed retires from NFL

Bryan Manning
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

One day after former Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith announced his retirement, one of his ex-teammates did the same.

Jordan Reed, a third-round draft choice by Washington back in 2013, is retiring from the game after seven seasons in the NFL, according to NFL Network and ESPN.

The NFL Network first reported Reed's retirement.

Reed spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with Washington. One of the most talented tight ends in recent memory, Reed, unfortunately, battled injuries over the course of his career.

Reed’s 2015 season showed his true potential in the NFL. Playing on a team with talented wide receivers Pierre Garcon, DeSean Jackson and Jamison Crowder, Reed was the focal point of that offense. The 2015 team, which was quarterbacked by Kirk Cousins, was one of the best in the NFL that season and won the NFC East.

Jordan Reed finished his career with 355 receptions for 3,602 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Jordan Reed finished his career with 355 receptions for 3,602 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Reed’s performance was a major reason for Washington’s success.

Reed signed a lucrative five-year extension in May 2016 and would make his first and only Pro Bowl later that year.

In 2017, Reed missed most of that season as he battled a hamstring injury, playing in just six games.

Reed returned in 2018 and caught 54 passes for Washington, but a toe injury in December sidelined him for the final few games.

The scariest part of Reed’s career came in a preseason game against Atlanta in 2019 when Falcons’ safety Keanu Neal lowered his helmet when tackling Reed. It was a brutal hit, giving Reed his seventh documented concussion.

He would not play in 2019 and was still in the NFL’s concussion protocol in February 2020. He was released shortly thereafter.

Reed would sign with the San Francisco 49ers in August of last year, rejoining his former offensive coordinator, Kyle Shanahan. Reed played in 10 games for the 49ers and finished with 26 receptions for 231 yards and four touchdowns.

Thankfully, Reed got to go out on his own terms after returning to the game in 2020.

Reed finished his career with 355 receptions for 3,602 yards and 28 touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jordan Reed, former Pro Bowl tight end, retires from NFL

Recommended Stories

  • Former Washington tight end Jordan Reed retires from the NFL

    One day after former Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith announced his retirement, one of his ex-teammates, Jordan Reed

  • Alex Smith announces retirement

    After a 15-year career, Alex Smith announced his retirement on Monday. The quarterback was released by Washington earlier this offseason.

  • Jordan Reed retiring from NFL

    Tight end Jordan Reed made it back to the field with the 49ers last season, but he will not be playing in 2021. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Reed has decided to retire from the NFL. Reed was a 2013 third-round pick by Washington who developed into a strong receiver early in his [more]

  • 7 free agents the Bills could sign before 2021 NFL Draft

    Free agents the Buffalo Bills could sign prior to the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • Cam Newton in Foxborough as offseason workout programs begin

    Cam Newton was in attendance on Monday for offseason workout programs.

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency rolls on and top players get cut and sign new deals, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Federer to play the French Open, preparing for it at Geneva

    Roger Federer announced Sunday he will play at the French Open, and the Swiss star is preparing for it on home clay at a tournament in Geneva next month. The 20-time Grand Slam champion revealed his plans on his official Twitter page. Federer will aim for his 104th career title at the Geneva Open, which takes place May 16-22 — shortly before Roland Garros begins in Paris on May 30.

  • Alex Smith’s retirement leaves 2005 draft with few remaining players

    The retirement of Alex Smith, the first overall pick 16 years ago this month, leaves the 2005 draft with only a handful of remaining players. With linebacker Thomas Davis (the fourteenth overall pick) retiring earlier this year, the only remaining active players under contract from the 2005 draft are Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (24th), Raiders [more]

  • Australia reverses decision to withhold medals from veterans

    Australia’s government on Monday reversed a decision to strip soldiers of unit citations due to war crime allegations in Afghanistan and announced an inquiry into suicides among veterans and serving members of the military. Australian Defense Chief Angus Campbell had decided to take citations from more than 3,000 special forces troops after a military report released in November found evidence that Australian soldiers unlawfully killed 39 Afghan prisoners, farmers and civilians. “We shouldn’t be punishing the 99% for the sins of 1%,” Dutton told Sydney Radio 2GB.

  • White House reassigns Betsy Weatherhead, climate change report coordinator under Trump

    The White House has removed Betsy Weatherhead, an experienced atmospheric scientist, from her role leading the U.S. National Climate Assessment and reassigned her to the U.S. Geological Survey, The Washington Post reports. Weatherhead was put in charge of the U.S. government's definitive report on the effects of climate change last November by Kelvin Droegemeier, director of President Trump's White House Office of Science Technology Policy (OSTP). Officials at President Biden's OSTP made the decision to return her to USGS, the Post reports. Weatherhead's appointment surprised many science policy experts, but pleasantly so, because she accepts the scientific consensus that climate change is happening and poses a serious threat to the planet and the economy, the Post reports. Despite her long experience in the field and mainstream views, the Post says, Weatherhead had clashed with other federal officials in the 13 agencies involved in the U.S. Global Change Research Program, which coordinates the report. Weatherhead wanted to bring in more authors from the private sector, include more viewpoints, and increase the number of chapters on options to mitigate and adapt to climate change, the Post says, and she has also "historically placed great emphasis on communicating scientific uncertainty." One of Weatherhead's previous bosses in the private sector, Juniper Intelligence CEO Rich Sorkin, called her "one of the world's experts on uncertainty," speculating that may have been what resonated with the Trump administration. The Biden administration has yet to pick a replacement for Weatherhead or a new director of the Global Change Research Program. Trump removed the previous director, career appointee Michael Kuperberg, in November and replaced him with David Legates, who rejects the consensus on climate change. Droegemeier, who is not a climate change skeptic, reassigned Legate and another Trump political appointee, Ryan Maue, in January after they contributed to unapproved papers casting doubt on climate change, and both men resigned from the government a few days before Biden took office. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyFauci flubs the freedom question

  • Chad's President Idriss Déby dies after 'clashes with rebels'

    Idriss Déby dies just hours after provisional election results set him on course for a sixth term.

  • Why Aphria, OrganiGram Holdings, and Aurora Cannabis Rose Today

    Consolidation is likely good for the burgeoning industry, but the marijuana sector remains speculative and immature.

  • Paul McCartney and Chris Martin lead 150 artists demanding reform to music streaming laws

    Sir Paul McCartney, Annie Lennox and Chris Martin have joined forces with 150 other major artists to demand the Prime Minister reform the law on royalties paid from music streaming. The musicians have written to Boris Johnson calling for regulations that protect performer and songwriter revenues when their music is played on the radio to be extended to streaming platforms. They point out that “songwriters earn 50 per cent of radio revenues, but only 15 per cent in streaming”, while session musicians receive nothing at all from streams. Artists can receive as little as £0.002 per stream, which means they could receive just £2,000 for a million streams. Copyright legislation, which came into force almost two decades before the birth of streaming platform Spotify, has failed to keep pace with technological advances and listening habits, the musicians argue. They note that streaming has soared by 22 per cent during the pandemic and that streaming giants have seen revenues rise. The industry brings in revenue of £1billion a year in the UK. In their letter, they suggest that only two words – "otherwise than" – need to be removed from a section in the 1988 Copyright, Designs and Patents Act, "so that today’s performers receive a share of revenues, just like they enjoy in radio”. The 153 signatories, including Paloma Faith, Noel Gallagher, Bob Geldof and Kate Bush, state: “There is evidence of multinational corporations wielding extraordinary power and songwriters struggling as a result.” A new regulator should be created “to ensure the lawful and fair treatment of music makers” and the industry should be investigated by the Competition and Markets Authority, they say. The letter is backed by the Musicians’ Union and the Ivors Academy, collectively representing tens of thousands of UK performers, composers and songwriters. Their intervention comes amid an inquiry by MPs on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee into the economics of music streaming, which is set to report within weeks. The Commons committee, which has taken evidence from acts including music giant Nile Rodgers and Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien, has heard how successful pop artists have struggled to afford their rent and have driven Ubers to stay afloat. The UK heads of a series of record labels, including Warner Music and Sony Music, defended the streaming industry in evidence to the MPs, but admitted that some artists have been left behind. Horace Trubridge, general secretary of the Musicians’ Union, said: “By tightening up the law so that streaming pays like radio, we will put streaming income back where it belongs – in the hands of artists. It’s their music so the income generated from it should go into their hands.” Tom Gray of the band Gomez, who last year founded the #BrokenRecord campaign that calls for structural reform of the music industry, said: “Billions go to a few foreign corporations while, commonly, musicians and songwriters are experiencing financial difficulty. This letter is fundamentally about preserving a professional class of music-maker into the future.” 'This small change would mean so much to so many' By Ed Barker In 1917, US Chief Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes said: “if music did not pay, it would be given up.” This is exactly what we are risking with today’s music streaming market. Today we all listen less and less to radio, and we stream more and more music. And the pace of this change has quickened during lockdown, with streaming soaring by 22 per cent as the whole world moved online during the pandemic. One reason I’m both a professional musician and a Conservative is my strong philosophical commitment to property rights, understanding how they can foster enterprise, creativity and growth. Streaming has created huge opportunities for musicians and is replacing radio as the main form of communication, but because the law has not kept up with technology, musicians aren’t receiving the income from it. The Copyright Act was passed in 1988, 18 years before Spotify was born and when streaming was a thing of the future. Whilst it protects musicians when their work is played on radio, it doesn’t do the same for streaming, meaning that musicians only get a tiny fraction of the royalties – around a tenth of a US cent per stream on Spotify, for example. Streaming needs to be classified so that it pays like radio too. The listener has exactly the same experience whether the music arrives via the airwaves or optic cables, yet this difference means that artists receive much less for their output. This, of course, matters to musicians – it’s their livelihoods. But it should matter to listeners too. If we allow this market failure to continue, musicians won’t invest their time, talent and energy into creating music any more. The vast bulk of the money generated by music streaming ends up in the pockets of record labels, streaming platforms and digital giants – huge multinational corporations – rather than in the hands of the artists. And these multinational giants have done very well out of the pandemic. YouTube’s yearly revenue went up in 2020 by £2.8billion by around a fifth, Spotify’s gross revenue went up by around 15 per cent, and Sony and Universal’s recorded music streaming revenues went up by around a fifth.

  • Aldon Smith sought by Louisiana police for battery

    Aldon Smith, now with the Seattle Seahawks, is wanted by Louisiana police in connection with a Saturday night incident.

  • Triller Fight Club results: Jake Paul TKOs Ben Askren in first round of boxing match

    Jake Paul did what he said he would and knocked out Ben Askren.

  • Soccer-Greenwood double helps Man United sink Burnley

    MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Mason Greenwood continued his fine run of form with a second-half brace which helped Manchester United to a 3-1 home win over Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday and kept them on course for a top-four finish. The result left United second in the standings on 66 points from 32 games, eight behind leaders Manchester City and 10 ahead of third-placed Leicester City, who have a game in hand. Burnley stayed 17th on 33 points from 32 games, six above 18th-placed Fulham who have played a game more and were held to a 1-1 draw at Arsenal after conceding a late equaliser in the lunchtime kickoff.

  • Fantasy Baseball Weekend Wrap: Marcus Stroman shines

    Marcus Stroman deals, Stephen Strasburg goes down and other fantasy observations from the weekend.

  • Five most impactful men's college basketball transfers so far in wild offseason

    The NCAA's new transfer policy will allow men's college basketball players to change schools and make an immediate impact on a new team in 2021-22.

  • UEFA chief's quiet rage ahead of 'fight to the end'

    There was an evident anger bristling inside UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin as he tried to deal with the aftermath of Sunday's shock breakaway Super League split by 12 of Europe's top clubs. The always cold stare of the Slovenian had an added element of rage and his body language indicated a man ready to wage the war of attrition that awaits European football. Italian Andrea Agnelli, president of Juventus and until Sunday head of the European Club Association, has been at the centre of the intrigue which led up to Sunday's shock breakaway announcement.

  • WNBA draft 2021: Wings keep Charli Collier home with No. 1 pick

    Charli Collier will join Dallas and Aari McDonald is with Atlanta after a stellar NCAA tournament run.