Former Texas Tech star Andre Emmett murdered in Dallas shooting

Former Texas Tech star and NBA player Andre Emmett was murdered in his home city of Dallas on Monday, according to reports.

Shams Charania was the first to officially report the news. Emmett turned 37 last month.

Former NBA player Andre Emmett, who played two seasons with the Nets and Grizzlies, was murdered this morning in Dallas. Emmett recently became a father. He played at Texas Tech and was No. 36 pick in 2004 draft. RIP. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 23, 2019

The Dallas Police Department released information about the investigation an hour after news broke of Emmett’s death. Via Per DPD, Emmett was in his vehicle in front of his residence when he was approached by two unknown suspects at 2:30 a.m.

The suspects displayed a handgun and an altercation ensued, during which the victim was shot as he ran away from the suspects. The victim was located by a passerby, who called 911, several hundred feet from his residence. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and transported him to an area hospital, where he later died.

The department’s investigation is ongoing. Texas Tech confirmed Emmett’s death.

Thank you for the competitor you were on the court and the incredible person you were off of it.



Thank you for the many amazing memories you helped create.



Thank you for inspiring the entire Texas Tech family.



Rest In Peace, Dre. pic.twitter.com/exZOvAgDCA — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) September 23, 2019

Emmett was a star at Texas Tech, where he is still the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,256 points from 2001-04. He averaged 17.6 points per game and totaled 765 rebounds, 201 assists and 165 blocks. He is second in program history with 10 games of at least 30 points.

He was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame in 2018 and a part of its 2019 Ring of Honor.

"Andre was one of the greatest players to ever wear a Texas Tech uniform," Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said in a school release. "He will be missed by many but always remembered by Red Raider Nation. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to his entire family."

Emmett played two seasons in the NBA, first in 2004-05 for the Memphis Grizzlies and then in 2011-12 for the New Jersey Nets. In the years between he played in the D League and overseas for various teams.

After 14 total post-collegiate years and 16 overseas stints, he was drafted second in the 2018 BIG3 draft and became a star for Company. Emmett was a leading MVP candidate this season.

Off the court, Dre was passionate about helping young people through his Dreams Really Exist foundation. We are simply heartbroken by this devastating loss. Our thoughts are with Andre’s family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/3Nr2qeyOJt — BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) September 23, 2019

Emmett’s Dreams Really Exist Foundation works to provide students with resources to thrive in school and athletics.

