Reports: former Sacramento King Vince Carter elected to Hall of Fame

(KTXL) – Vince Carter played 22 seasons in the NBA, and he was the first NBA player to appear in four different decades.

Now, he is on his way to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Carter, who played for the Sacramento Kings during the 2017-2018 season, has reportedly been elected to the Class of 2024 along with Chauncey Billups and Jerry West (for the third time).

Vince Carter was an eight-time all-star in his 22-year career. He was 41 years old when he played for the Kings, appearing in 58 games and averaging 5.4 points.

The official announcement for this year’s hall of fame class will be made on Saturday at the Final Four.

