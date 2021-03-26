Reports: Former Ravens WR Willie Snead to sign one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders

Reports: Snead to sign one-year deal with the Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Raiders have reportedly signed free agent wide receiver Willie Snead to a one-year contract, according to multiple reports.

Snead, 28, became an unrestricted free agent this offseason after serving primarily as the No. 2 pass catcher for the Ravens over the past three years.

And in a non-trade moves today, the Raiders are signing former Ravens’ WR Willie Snead to a one-year contract, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus.



And the Bears are signing back free-agent CB Artie Burns to a one-year deal, per @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2021

Snead is the second Ravens wide receiver to leave Baltimore in free agency, thus far. Chris Moore, the Ravens fourth-round pick in the 2016 Draft, signed with the Houston Texans on Wednesday.

Upgrading the wide receiver positions is one of the Ravens' top priorities this offseason as they search for a true No. 1 option to pair with Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.

Snead pulled in 33 receptions for 432 and scored 3 touchdowns for the Ravens in 2020. His departure reaffirms that the Ravens will look to improve Lamar Jackson's options before next season.