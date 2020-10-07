Reports: Ex-Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry joining Kings as associate head coach

Former New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry has reached an agreement with the Sacramento Kings to become an associate head coach on Luke Walton’s staff, according to multiple reports.

The Philadelphia 76ers sought Gentry for the same role on Doc Rivers’ staff, but Gentry chose to reunite with Walton, the New York Times’ Marc Stein reports. Walton and Gentry worked together as assistants for Steve Kerr with the Golden State Warriors.

Kings land years of experience with Gentry

Gentry served five years as the Pelicans head coach, compiling a 175-225 record. The Pelicans fired Gentry after they failed to quality for the playoffs in a season noted for a knee injury that kept star rookie Zion Williamson sidelined.

The 31-year NBA coaching veteran has also served head-coaching stints with the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers and Detroit Pistons along with multiple stints as an assistant or associate head coach.

Alvin Gentry's next NBA stop is in Sacramento. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) More

The Kings are in the midst of a front-office overhaul after firing long-term general manager Vlade Divac in the offseason. They replaced Divac with former Houston Rockets analytics guru Monte McNair.

Walton survived the overhaul after the Kings finished 31-41 during his first year as head coach. Sacramento hasn’t made the playoffs since 2006.

More from Yahoo Sports: