Reports: Former NFL, Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett dies in drowning at 35

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 27, 2015: Quarterback Ryan Mallett #7 of the Baltimore Ravens walks off the field after a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on December 27, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by: 2015 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Former NFL and University of Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett has reportedly died in a drowning incident. He was 35 years old.

Arkansas' Deltaplex News reported on Tuesday that Mallett was transported after the incident from a beach near Destin, Florida to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials with the White Hall School District where Mallett worked confirmed his death to local reporters. Mallett was working as the head football coach at White Hall High School.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Mallett played in college as a freshman at Michigan before transferring to Arkansas, where he played two seasons. He was selected in the third round of the 2011 draft by the New England Patriots. He played seven seasons in the NFL with the Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.

A native of Batesville, Arkansas, Mallett was one of the best high school quarterbacks to ever play in his home state. He committed to play for Michigan and made 11 appearances as a freshman as a backup to Chad Henne. He transferred to Arkansas after the retirement of Michigan coach Lloyd Carr and started as a sophomore and junior with the Razorbacks. He declared for the draft after his junior season to join the NFL.

Mallett played sparingly as a backup to Tom Brady, and the Patriots traded him to the Texans in 2014. He made nine appearances including six starts for the Texas before they released him midseason in 2015. He then signed with the Ravens, where he made eight appearances including two starts through the 2017 season.

He joined White Hall as its football coach in 2022.

Advertisement

Football world reacts to Mallett's death

Friends, teammates, opponents and organizations from Mallett's football career reacted to his death on social media.

Horrible news to read about Ryan Mallett.



Gone way too soon.



Rest in Peace brother.



🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 27, 2023

Our @RazorbackFB family lost an incredibly special person today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Ryan Mallett. #OneRazorback pic.twitter.com/cpo3WcjMoj — Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) June 27, 2023

This is crazy and still unreal. My first roommate when I made the team. Rest up bro pic.twitter.com/e2GfQVdUcK — Brandon Bolden (@BB_HulkSmash) June 27, 2023

The NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FvdhQmrTh6 — NFL (@NFL) June 27, 2023

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett.



Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss. pic.twitter.com/TUpa7cpXoS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 27, 2023

Tough one to swallow. Thoughts are with the family. #RIPRyanMallet pic.twitter.com/iDfTvtyFnh — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) June 27, 2023

Wow bro! Rest high bro🙏🏿 https://t.co/DDKTCKVWhv — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 27, 2023

Rest in peace Ryan Mallet! Gone way too soon, sending my condolences to his family !❤️ — James White (@SweetFeet_White) June 27, 2023

This is a developing story.