Reports: Former Cubs pitcher Ken Holtzman dies at 78

Former Cubs pitcher Ken Holtzman has died at the age of 78, according to multiple reports.

The lefty debuted in September 1965 for the Cubs and played on the North Side until 1971. He returned and pitched for the club in 1978 and 1979.

His brother told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he was suffering from heart issues and was in the hospital for the last three weeks.

Holtzman is best known for pitching two no-hitters and won 17 games for the 1969 Cubs. He recorded no strikeouts in his first one — which took place on Aug. 19, 1969 at Wrigley Field against the Braves.

Reports: Cubs bringing up Canario, sign starter Julio Teheran to minor league deal

His second took place in Cincinnati on June 3, 1971. That offseason, he was traded to Oakland in exchange for Rick Monday.

He went on to win three straight World Series title with the A’s from 1972-1974.

Holtzman had a career 3.76 ERA with Chicago.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.