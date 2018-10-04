Former Clemson running back C.J. Fuller has died at 22

Former Clemson running back C.J. Fuller died in a South Carolina hospital at age 22. (AP)

Former Clemson running back C.J. Fuller has died at age 22.

Gill Payne, the athletic director at South Carolina’s Easley High School, where Fuller attended, confirmed his death to multiple outlets Wednesday afternoon, including The Greenville News and CBS affiliate WSPA.

Dabo Swinney addresses Fuller’s death

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney released a statement later Wednesday.

“Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with C.J.’s family,” Swinney said. “I’ve known C.J. for a long time and watched him grow up through the Easley rec leagues all the way through Easley High School. I’m proud of what he accomplished as a Clemson Tiger, most of all, his accomplishment of being a Clemson graduate. Our deepest condolences and the thoughts of our program are with his family this evening. May he rest in peace.”

Fuller died in South Carolina hospital

Pickens County coroner Kandy Kelley told the Greenville News that Fuller died at Greenville Memorial Hospital after being transported from a family member’s house. She declined to release further information on his death until an autopsy is complete. She said in investigation into his death could take up to eight weeks.

Fuller played on Clemson’s national title team

Fuller played at Clemson from 2015 to 2017, including the Tigers’ 2016 national championship team. Details of his death have not been reported.

He announced his plans to transfer in February. In March, he was arrested along with fellow former Clemson player Jadar Johnson and former Duke player Quaven Ferguson on armed robbery charges in downtown Clemson.

Fuller tallied 599 rushing yards and 155 receiving yards while totaling six touchdowns during his three-year Clemson career.

