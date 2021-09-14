Former 49ers, Saints DE Parys Haralson dead at 37 years old

Parys Haralson, seen here with the Saints in 2014, is reportedy dead at 37 years old. (Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints defensive end Parys Haralson has died at 37 years old.

The San Jose Mercury News first reported the news late Monday. Details of Haralson's death including the cause were not initially reported.

The 49ers later confirmed his death.

"The 49ers are heartbroken and shocked by the news of Parys' tragic passing," the 49ers statement reads. 'Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy, while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across. We extend our condolences to Parys' family and loved ones."

Haralson played nine seasons in the NFL from 2006-14. A fifth-round draft pick out of Tennessee in 2006, Haralson played seven seasons with the 49ers before finishing his career with the Saints. He retired with 28 career sacks and 275 tackles. He left Tennessee ranked fifth all-time in program sacks with 21. Haralson returned to the 49ers in 2016 in a front-office role as the team's director of player engagement for two seasons.

Haralson's former teammates Donte Whitner and C.J. Spillman tweeted about his death after the news broke Monday evening.

R.I.P to my former teammate and Friend Parys Haralson aka P-Town. Praying for his family. 🙏🏾 — DonteHitner31 (@DonteWhitner) September 13, 2021