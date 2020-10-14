Florida's game vs. LSU to be postponed after Gators' coronavirus outbreak

Two SEC games won’t be played as scheduled on Saturday.

The SEC announced Wednesday that No. 10 Florida’s game against LSU would be postponed after a coronavirus outbreak among Florida players and coaches. The Gators said Tuesday that they were pausing all football activities because of the outbreak.

The game is set to be played Dec. 12.

NEWS: The LSU at Florida FB game of Oct. 17 is postponed due to positive tests & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Florida FB program. The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements. The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 14, 2020

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said Wednesday that 18 scholarship players and three walk-ons had tested positive for coronavirus. Because of contact tracing and quarantines for close contacts with those players, Stricklin said that the team would have fewer than 50 scholarship players available for a game on Saturday.

Florida coach Dan Mullen also said Wednesday that Florida players began testing positive on Sunday, a day after the Gators played at Texas A&M. That means that Florida players and even staffers could have been contagious during that game in College Station. Texas A&M has not announced any positive tests this week.

The postponement of the Gators and Tigers means that there will be at least two SEC regular season games on Dec. 12. The conference moved Saturday’s scheduled game between Vanderbilt and Missouri to Dec. 12 on Monday because Vanderbilt wouldn’t meet the player availability minimum due to positive coronavirus tests and contact tracing.

If Florida and Missouri can’t play on Oct. 24, it’s unclear when that game would be played.

The potential for postponed games is why the SEC said the conference’s title game would be on Dec. 19 — two weeks after the scheduled end of the season.

The loss of Florida and LSU off Saturday’s schedule is a big blow for ESPN’s weekend coverage. The game was the network’s marquee game of the week as No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia is on CBS. And it’s the second big game that ESPN has dealt with this weekend. No. 7 Oklahoma State and Baylor were set to play Saturday night on ABC before their game was postponed to Dec. 12.

