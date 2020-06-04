Reports: Florida A&M plans move to SWAC

(Stats Perform) - Florida A&M is expected to leave the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and join the Southwestern Athletic Conference next year, according to media reports on Thursday.

The Tallahassee school's board of trustees voted unanimously to make the move, with it next expected to be ratified by the SWAC. Florida A&M would join the SWAC on July 1, 2021.

The MEAC and SWAC are the two Division I conferences that consist of historically black colleges and universities.

The MEAC is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and Florida A&M has been a member in all but two academic years since 1979. The Rattlers would become the 11th member of the SWAC

North Carolina A&T previously announced a move from the MEAC to the Big South in 2021, and coupled with Florida A&M's move would drop the MEAC to nine full members, only seven of which play football.

HBCU Gameday first reported Florida A&M's interest in the change of conferences.