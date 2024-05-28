Reports: Flick set to finalise Barcelona coach appointment

Then Germany coach Hansi Flick walks around the training ground during a training session. Swen Pförtner/dpa

Hansi Flick was due to be in Barcelona on Tuesday to finalise becoming coach of the Spanish football giants, according to news reports.

Former Bayern Munich and Germany coach Flick is to take over from Xavi Hernandez at Barca on a two-year contract, the reports including from Marca and Mundo Deportivo sports dailies said.

Mundo Deportivo said that Flick's staff is to include former Munich goalkeeper coach Toni Tapalovic and former national team assistant coach Marcus Sorg.

It was not clear when Barcelona would announce the appointment but the official presentation is said to be held at a later stage.