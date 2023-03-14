Reports: Falcons agree to terms on three-year deal with Kaleb McGary

The Falcons are keeping Kaleb McGary on a three-year, $34.5 million deal, according to multiple reports.

McGary, 28, started 62 of a possible 66 games at right tackle since the Falcons drafted him with the 31st overall selection in 2019.

The Falcons declined his fifth-year option last May, setting him up for free agency this week.

McGary played every snap in 2022.

The Falcons’ big spending this week included a long-term deal with right guard Chris Lindstrom. He agreed to a five-year, $105 million contract extension with his $21 million average annual value the most ever for a guard.

