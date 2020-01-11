Ex-Wake Forest QB Jamie Newman in line to succeed Jake Fromm after transferring to Georgia

Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman will be playing in the SEC in 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

It didn’t take Georgia long to find the guy who should succeed Jake Fromm as the starting quarterback.

After multiple reports emerged Friday night, Wake Forest QB Jamie Newman confirmed Saturday morning that he’s joining the Bulldogs as a graduate transfer. Newman, the Demon Deacons’ starting quarterback in 2019, will be immediately eligible and should be Georgia’s first-team QB in spring practice.

Newman was 220-of-361 passing for 2,868 yards and 26 touchdowns with 11 interceptions in 2019. His best game came in the season opener against Utah State, when he was 34-of-47 for 401 yards and three touchdowns in a win.

Wake went 6-6 in the games Newman started in 2019. The Demon Deacons’ season ended with a loss to Michigan State in the Pinstripe Bowl. Newman was 12-of-27 passing for 175 yards and three scores and a TD in that game. He also rushed 17 times for 87 yards.

Newman was considered one of the best QBs available on the grad transfer market along with Stanford’s K.J. Costello. And he’s going from a Wake Forest offense that was one of the fastest in the country to a Georgia offense that’s one of the most pragmatic. Wake Forest ran over 80 plays per game in 2019, approximately 15 plays more per game than Georgia did.

Newman’s arrival comes days after Fromm declared for the NFL draft. A three-year starter at Georgia, Fromm elected to forego his senior season and enter the draft on Wednesday.

His backup for the entirety of the 2019 season was Stetson Bennett, a former walk-on. Bennett was Fromm’s backup because Justin Fields transferred to Ohio State after the 2018 season and Jacob Eason transferred to Washington after the 2017 season, when Fromm took over as a freshman starter following Eason’s knee injury.

Georgia has signed four-star recruits in each of the last two recruiting cycles, but 2019 signee Dwan Mathis sat out the entire season after having surgery to remove a cyst in his brain.

Newman gives Georgia a sure thing at quarterback to start the year and allows a rebuilding Georgia offense to potentially focus on other questions. The offensive line will need to replace four starters after three NFL draft departures and the transfer of left tackle Cade Mays, while replacements for WR Lawrence Cager and RB D’Andre Swift are also necessary.

