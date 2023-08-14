Reports: Ex-Vikings running back Dalvin Cook signs with Jets

Dalvin Cook is trading the Mini Apple for the Big Apple.

A couple of months after the Vikings cut bait with running back Dalvin Cook, the 28-year-old has agreed to join the New York Jets, according to multiple reports. It’s reportedly a 1-year deal for Cook that could be worth up to $8.6 million. He has been flirting with the Jets since visiting last month and will not be the presumed starter in a backfield that also features young running back Breece Hall.

The punchline, of course, is that Cook will be joining forces with longtime rival Aaron Rodgers with the Jets. They have had some battles in the past with Cook a member of the Vikings and Rodgers a member of the Green Bay Packers.

Originally selected by the Vikings in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft, Cook finished his time in Minnesota with 5,993 rushing yards and 1,794 receiving yards. His total yardage on the ground trails only future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson (11,747) and Robert Smith (6,818) for the most in franchise history.

The decision to release Cook a couple of months ago came down to money more than anything else. Though he played in every game for the Vikings last season, and complied 1,173 rushing yards in the process, he was set to take up $14.1 million in cap space.

As a result of cutting Cook, the Vikings saved $9 million in cap space, some of which they used to reconcile with star pass rusher Danielle Hunter.

