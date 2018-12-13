Reports: Ex-Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly signs $25M deal with Dodgers

LAS VEGAS — It seems safe to say the run on relief pitchers started in the wee hours of Thursday morning at baseball’s winter meetings.

After news broke that Jeurys Familia was returning to the New York Mets on a three-year, $30 million deal, the next domino fell quickly. Joe Kelly, another coveted relief arm, would be going cross-country — joining the Los Angeles Dodgers on a three-year deal worth a reported $25 million after winning a World Series with the Boston Red Sox.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ken Rosenthal and Robert Murray of The Athletic were first to report the deal was close and Yahoo Sports’ own Jeff Passan confirmed it, plus added the financial details.

Sources confirm the Los Angeles Dodgers are nearing an agreement with Joe Kelly, as @Ken_Rosenthal and @ByRobertMurray reported. Deal would be for three years and ~$25 million. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 13, 2018





Joe Kelly has reportedly signed a three-year deal to join the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to reports. (AP)

Kelly, 30, is from Southern California and when he’s on, can be one of the toughest relief pitchers in baseball to hit. What’s kept him from being elite is that he’s not always on. Last year with Boston he had 4.39 ERA in 65.2 innings and 68 strikeouts in that time. He was great in the World Series against the Dodgers, though, appearing in all five games, pitching six innings and not allowing a run. In 2017, he had a 2.79 ERA in 58 innings.

Story continues

In an ideal world, Kelly is the lock-down setup man before Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen, forming a difficult tandem for any opposing team to handle. Kelly has a dangerous mix of pitches (sinker, slider, curve, change-up) plus a fastball that can hit 99 mph.

Dodger fans will also remember him for another reason: In the 2013 NLCS Kelly was pitching for the St. Louis Cardinals and hit Hanley Ramirez, then with the Dodgers, and broke his rib. Many Dodgers fans believe that injury prevented them from beating the Cardinals that year and going to the World Series.

Ramirez and Kelly would eventually be teammates on the Red Sox and hade fun with their history:





Now it’ll be time for Dodgers fans to forgive Kelly too.

– – – – – –

Mike Oz is a writer at Yahoo Sports. Contact him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Coroner releases report on college athlete’s death

• Franco: Mexico’s tragic MSG history awaits Canelo

• Oakland files federal lawsuit against Raiders, NFL ‘cartel’

• Paylor: 7 jaw-dropping throws from Chiefs’ Mahomes

