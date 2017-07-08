Reports: Everton after Giroud to replace Lukaku

With the Romelu Lukaku domino having fallen, the striker market may be reacting quickly.

According to a number of reports in England, most notably the Liverpool Echo, Everton is looking to pry Olivier Giroud from Arsenal in order to replace Lukaku at the head of the Toffees attack.

Giroud has, on multiple occasions, stated his desire to stay at Arsenal and fight for his place, but with the Gunners having confirmed the capture of Alexandre Lacazette, Giroud will have a tall task to get regular playing time. Still, with the Europa League sure to fill up the fixture list, there will be lots of minutes to fight for at the Emirates, which both Giroud and Lacazette will hope to capture with the World Cup around the corner.

Everton has brought in Wayne Rooney to bolster the attack, but the 31-year-old has shown considerable decline from his Manchester United heyday. The Toffees still need a reliable frontman to lead the way. Everton will be in the Europa League as well, but into the qualifying round.

Giroud has three years left on his Arsenal contract after recently signing an extension.

At a reported price of $26 million, Giroud would be an inexpensive option in an otherwise expensive striker market. Thus, Everton will have plenty of competition from other Premier League sides including West Ham, who have been linked with the Frenchman before.

