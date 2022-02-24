Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy went through another hiring cycle without getting a head coaching job. With his contract up, Bieniemy and the Chiefs had a decision to make on his future.

The decision apparently is made.

Bieniemy will return to Chiefs for 2022, Matt Verderame of fansided.com reports. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media adds that Bieniemy has agreed to a one-year deal.

Bieniemy joined Andy Reid’s staff in 2013. He spent his first five seasons as the team’s running backs coach and the past four as offensive coordinator.

He reportedly was considering whether to coach in college or take a year off if he didn’t remain with the Chiefs.

Bieniemy’s name appeared in Brian Flores’ recent racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and some of its teams as Bieniemy continues to get interviews for head coaching jobs without getting hired.

Bieniemy does not call the plays in Kansas City. But he has played an integral part in the team’s 50-15 regular-season record, 8-3 postseason record, four consecutive trips to the AFC Championship Game, two Super Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl title the past four seasons.

Reports: Eric Bieniemy to remain with Chiefs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk