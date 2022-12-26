The Broncos have reportedly named senior assistant Jerry Rosburg their interim head coach in the wake of Nathaniel Hackett’s firing on Monday, but it appears Rosburg was not the first choice for the job.

According to multiple reports, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was the first person offered the chance to coach the 4-11 team in their final two games of the 2022 season. Evero declined the offer in order to continue working with the defense.

Evero has been mentioned as a potential head coaching candidate after this season. The Broncos defense has played well for much of this season, although Sunday’s 51-14 loss to the Rams was not a high point. Russell Wilson‘s two first quarter interceptions didn’t help the unit’s chances of limiting the damage done by Los Angeles’ offense in that contest, however.

Most interim head coaches don’t move onto the permanent job and the final games of a losing season don’t figure to provide much of a chance for Evero to prove his bona fides for the top job. Those may have been considerations in his decision to pass on the interim position.

With Evero staying put, all of the Broncos’ coordinators will remain in their jobs as Rosburg oversees the operation over the next two weeks.

Reports: Ejiro Evero turned down Broncos interim head coaching job originally appeared on Pro Football Talk