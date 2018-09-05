Reports: Earl Thomas to report to Seahawks; Seattle turned down Cowboys' offer

The Seattle Seahawks and All-Pro safety Earl Thomas have been at an impasse for months. Thomas, seeking a new contract, hasn’t reported to the team. Seattle, not wanting to pay him, has been talking with trade partners.

But at least one part of that is set to change on Wednesday.

Earl Thomas ending holdout

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Thomas is ending his summer holdout, reporting to the team on Wednesday. The safety had returned to the area over the weekend to bring his daughter to her first day of school.

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas is ending his holdout. (AP)

According to the schedule laid out in the collective bargaining agreement, Thomas has amassed $1.5 million in fines for his six-week holdout, which stretch through training camp and preseason games. It’s up to the Seahawks whether they collect that money.

In an Instagram photo he posted Wednesday, Thomas is sitting on a weight bench, visibly sweating.

The caption seems to affirm that he’s back: “I worked my whole life for this….. I’ve never let me, teammates, city or fans down as long as I’ve lived and don’t plan on starting this weekend. With that being said, the disrespect has been well noted and will not be forgotten. Father Time may have an undefeated record but best believe I plan on taking him into triple overtime when it comes to my career.”

Dallas offered a second-round pick

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted on Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys, the most-talked-about landing spot for Thomas, have upped their offer to Seattle to a second-round draft pick from a third-rounder.

But “Seattle wasn’t interested; it wants more,” Schefter wrote.

Getting a second-round pick back in exchange for Thomas seems like a good deal; the San Francisco 49ers gave the Patriots a second-round pick for Jimmy Garoppolo and he’s a franchise quarterback.

Perhaps after seeing what the Oakland Raiders got for Khalil Mack over the weekend the Seahawks think they can get more, but Mack plays a more coveted position.

Story Continues

Tacoma News Tribune Seahawks reporter Gregg Bell wrote that Seattle was looking for a first-round pick, another high-round pick and perhaps another player in a trade.

Looking for an extension

If he plays this year, it will be the final year of the four-year, $40 million extension Thomas agreed to in 2014. At the time, it made him the highest-paid safety in the NFL. He’d like to stay at or near the top of his position in terms of pay.

Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs and Eric Berry agreed to a six-year, $78 million contract; Berry’s $13 million annual average makes him the highest-paid safety.

Tacoma News Tribune reporter Gregg Bell wrote that the Seahawks are reluctant to extend Thomas in part because the team paid Kam Chancellor last summer, only to see Chancellor suffer a career-ending neck injury. The Seahawks will pay Chancellor $12 million for this season, which was guaranteed money.

Thomas and Chancellor aren’t the same player, however.

Thomas is 29 years old, but he was named to the Pro Bowl after last season, his sixth.

