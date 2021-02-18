Reports: Eagles trade Carson Wentz to Colts for two draft picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Carson Wentz saga in Philadelphia is reportedly over.

The Eagles traded their franchise quarterback to Indianapolis for a 2021 third-round draft pick and a 2022 conditional second-rounder, which could turn into a first-rounder, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday.

Philadelphia has agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first, league sources tell @mortreport and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2021

Wentz is coming off an awful season and a reportedly strained relationship with former Eagles coach Doug Pederson. The move comes 20 months after Wentz signed a four-year, $128 million contract extension and less than five years since Philadelphia drafted the former North Dakota State QB second overall in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Last season, Wentz completed 57.4% of his passes and sported an NFL-worst 15 interceptions before getting pulled in Week 13 for rookie Jalen Hurts.

Wentz began his career as one of the league's rising stars. In 2017, Wentz was the frontrunner for MVP through Week 13 before suffering a devastating knee injury. Despite missing the Eagles' last three games, Wentz finished second in touchdown passes (33) against only seven interceptions.

At the time of Wentz's injury, the Eagles sported an 11-2 record, carrying the NFC's best record heading into the postseason in which Philadelphia defeated the Tom Brady-led Patriots with Nick Foles under center.

Now, Wentz leaves the NFC East and will attempt to start anew with Colts coach Frank Reich, who helped Wentz to his best season in 2017 when he was the Eagles offensive coordinator.