On Wednesday, Drew Brees downplayed his presence on the Saints’ injury report. He was listed as limited with a right shoulder injury.

But Brees is working off to the side at the start of Thursday’s practice, according to multiple reports. He does not appear to be wearing shoulder pads in a photo posted by Jori Parys of WGNO.

Thursday’s injury report will reveal more about how much Brees participated.

Running back Alvin Kamara (foot) is back at practice Thursday as promised.

Defensive back Justin Hardee (groin) and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (knee) did not practice Wednesday and weren’t on the field for the start of Thursday’s work.

Reports: Drew Brees working off to side at start of practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk