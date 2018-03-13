Reports: Dolphins plan to release Suh, shopping RT James

Three-time All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is expected to be released, NFL Network reported on Monday.

Suh would count $22 million in dead money for the Dolphins in 2018 if he's cut.

The Dolphins traded running back Jay Ajayi in October and last week dealt wide receiver Jarvis Landry to the Cleveland Browns.

Darlington reported that all three moves -- including the impending release of Suh -- are related to a culture change being pushed by head coach Adam Gase.

Suh spent three years in Miami and recorded 15.5 sacks after signing a $100 million contract in free agency.

The Dolphins also released linebacker Lawrence Timmons, the team's third-leading tackler in 2017, according to multiple reports on Monday.

Timmons went AWOL before Miami's first game last season and was suspended for the Week 2 game as a result.

Meanwhile, the team is shopping starting right tackle Ja'Wuan James in trade discussions, with the possibility he could be released if no deal is found, according to multiple reports.

A Miami Herald report adds that the Dolphins have a long-term extension offer on the table that would lower James' cap number in 2018, but would pay him below what he could likely make as a free agent.

A 2014 first-round pick, James is due $9.3 million in 2018 on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, a number that will become guaranteed if he is not released before the league year officially opens on Wednesday.

James, 25, has been a reliable starter when on the field, but he missed the final nine games of 2015 with a dislocated toe and the final eight games of 2017 with what has been reported as a groin or hamstring injury.

--Field Level Media