Reports: Dolphins-Packers, Giants-Cowboys slated for Thanksgiving

As NFL schedule news drips out before tonight's official announcement, two Thanksgiving games have been reported.

The prime time Thanksgiving game will be the Dolphins at the Packers, according to Matt Schneiderman of TheAthletic.com.

The late afternoon game will be the Giants at the Cowboys, according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

There's been no word on the Lions' opponent in the early game.

The full schedule will be released at 8 p.m. ET.