Reports: Dodgers close in on deal for catcher Realmuto

Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto could be headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a long-discussed trade sparked when the All-Star requested a pass out of Miami.

MLB.com and Fox Sports reported a trade between the Marlins and Dodgers for Realmuto was growing closer on Friday.

Agent Jeff Berry said in November that Realmuto would be moved, and discussions were reportedly held with multiple teams, including the Altanta Braves and New York Mets.

Jon Heyman of Fancred reported top catching prospect Keibert Ruiz was expected to be part of the return for Realmuto.

Realmuto hit .277 with 21 home runs last season as the Marlins shifted into rebuild mode under new ownership. Christian Yelich was dealt to the Milwaukee Brewers and outfielder Marcell Ozuna was shipped to the Cardinals prior to the start of the 2018 season.

--Field Level Media