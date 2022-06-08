Wide receiver DK Metcalf didn’t attend the first day of Seahawks minicamp on Tuesday and it appears his decision to skip the session will open the door to fines from the team.

According to multiple reports, Metcalf’s absence is unexcused. If he misses all three days of minicamp, he could be fined escalating amounts that would total just over $93,000.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll did not speak to the media to confirm the nature of Metcalf’s absence or if the team plans to issue those fines.

Metcalf had foot surgery earlier this offseason, so he would not be doing on-field work if he had been at the team’s facility on Tuesday. He had been in attendance for voluntary work earlier in the offseason program, however, and any decision to miss time at this point is likely linked to his desire for a contract extension heading into his fourth NFL season.

Both Metcalf and the Seahawks have shown optimism about getting such a deal done, but Metcalf’s absence may be a signal that the outlook has gotten less rosy on his end.

Reports: DK Metcalf’s minicamp absence is unexcused originally appeared on Pro Football Talk