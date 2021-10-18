Reports: Diana Taurasi breaks door, Mercury skip press after Finals loss

Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

A door in Wintrust Arena reportedly needs replacing after the Phoenix Mercury lost in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. According to eyewitness reports from The Next Hoops, Diana Taurasi took out her frustration with the loss on the door to the visiting locker room.

Photos show the door severely cracked through the middle, which reportedly came from Taurasi slamming the door multiple times. The WNBA and Phoenix Mercury have yet to provide a comment.

Diana Taurasi breaks Phoenix Mercury locker room door after Game 4 loss. pic.twitter.com/yE3FegKXPH — L. Rosie Grier (@RosieSeven) October 18, 2021

In addition to the door incident, Taurasi and the rest of the Phoenix Mercury declined to talk to the media after the season-ending loss. Head coach Sandy Brondello did speak with the media.

Many were quick to point out that Taurasi took the time to congratulate every single player on the Chicago Sky team after the game. Finals MVP Kahleah Copper said she had “so much respect” for Taurasi on Monday.

So much respect for DT!!!!! https://t.co/frdg9eNDMY — Kahleah Copper (@kahleahcopper) October 18, 2021

