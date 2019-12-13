Reports: DeVante Parker finalizing four-year extension with Dolphins

Josh Alper

Wide receiver DeVante Parker may not play in this Sunday’s game, but he’s set to play in a lot of Dolphins games in the years to come.

According to multiple reports, Parker is finalizing a four-year extension in Miami. NFL Media reports that the deal is worth $40 million with $21.5 million in guaranteed money and an $8 million signing bonus.

The extension comes amid Parker’s best NFL season. He’s caught 55 passes for 882 yards and six touchdowns after signing a one-year deal to return to the Dolphins after signing a new contract with Miami this offseason. That deal had a team option for 2020 that called for Parker to make a $4.4 million salary, but his play this year led to a significant bump on that total.

Parker suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s loss to the Jets. He’s taken part in practice this week and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

