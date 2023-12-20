Reports detail UNM football's new coaching hires, including offensive coordinator Jason Beck

Dec. 19—Slowly — but surely — UNM football head coach Bronco Mendenhall's staff is coming together.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported on Tuesday that Syracuse offensive coordinator Jason Beck is set to join UNM in the same capacity. A former quarterback at BYU, Beck, 43, coached quarterbacks under Mendenhall at BYU and Virginia before coordinating an offense that averaged 358.7 yards and 25.5 points per game.

According to a report from Football Scoop, BYU defensive analyst Jan Jorgensen and William & Mary (FCS) quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Matt Johns are also set to join Mendenhall's inaugural staff.

As a defensive lineman with the Cougars, Jorgensen was an honorable mention All-American in 2007 before serving as a graduate assistant at his alma mater and linebackers coach at Snow College (Utah). He rejoined BYU as a defensive analyst in 2022.

Johns oversaw a passing attack that helped propel William & Mary to a historic 11-win season in 2022, as the Tribe averaged 448.8 yards and 33.5 points per game on their way to an FCS quarterfinals appearance. Quarterback Darius Wilson thrived within Johns' system, averaging 9.42 yards per pass attempt.

A former quarterback at Virginia (2012-16), Johns played his senior season under Mendenhall before joining the Cavaliers as a graduate assistant in 2018. He left Charlottesville, Va., to serve as William & Mary's inside receivers and tight ends coach before taking over aforementioned duties with the Tribe.